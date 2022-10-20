The Elizabeth Dole Foundation raised a toast to Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday for her work, efforts and goodwill by honoring her with the 2022 Caregiver Champion Award.

Savannah was honored with the prestigious award during the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s annual Heroes & History Makers Gala.

Previously, the award has been granted to former first lady Michelle Obama, actor Gary Sinise, and country music star Tim McGraw.

The event, which honors the 5.5 million caregivers of wounded warriors across the country, marked the gala's 10th anniversary. In 2012, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole established the foundation which runs Hidden Heroes, a campaign that spotlights military caregivers and provide them with much-needed support.

Savannah joined Hidden Heroes in 2018 as an ambassador.

Actor Tom Hanks, the first to ever receive the Caregiver Champion Award, hosted the gala and presented the TODAY co-anchor with the award.

Before giving Savannah her award, Hanks spoke about her contribution to Hidden Heroes, describing it as “stellar.”

“She’s here not only because of her stellar work that has helped Hidden Heroes itself but because she — let’s face it. She’s a little underexposed,” he quipped about Savannah. “She should be out there a little more often because it’s not just the three hours a day that she’s on. We should make her work at night as well.”

Hanks later highlighted Savannah's efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to inform struggling caregivers about the resources that were available to them.

Tom Hanks poses with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's 10th Anniversary Heroes and History Makers Celebration on Oct. 19. Shannon Finney / Getty Images

“Perhaps, where her commitment shines the most, is during the many, many, many personal conversations she shares with caregivers out of view of the cameras and I’ve seen that happen dozens of times,” Hanks noted. “With incredible grace and earnest spirit, she assures them that they will not endure their journey alone.”

While accepting her award, Savannah shined a light on the real stars of the night — the military caregivers who Savannah called a depiction of “courage, determination, duty, faith and hope.”

“Every person here tonight, every caregiver and veteran at home, you are showing the world what love looks like, what love acts like, what love gives and what love sacrifices,” she said. “It is love of country that calls our service-members to duty. And it is love that propels mothers and fathers, spouses, siblings, children — to hold them and care for them when they return, with wounds seen, and unseen.”

Savannah called out by name specific caregivers she's encountered, like Colleen Rose, who nursed her husband through devastating burn injuries, and Pat Ochan, who cares for her husband and raises their son all while juggling her job and pursuing a Ph.D. Savannah also gave a nod to her own sister-in-law, Kristine, who raised a family while Savannah's brother served 27 years as an F16 pilot.

“Caregivers prove day in and day out, love isn’t just something you feel, it is something you do,” she added. “You inspire me. You make me want to live up to your example. You are my heroes.”