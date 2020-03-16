Savannah and Al share uplifting messages of faith during coronavirus outbreak

Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie were grateful to be able to take solace in their faith Sunday when their respective churches livestreamed their services due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Al and Savannah each posted videos on Instagram from the livestream of their Sunday services in New York City, with Savannah writing a message of faith during a trying time across the country.

"Whatever you have - much faith or much doubt - I believe God is near to us all,'' she wrote. "He is not distant."

Churches across the country have halted their Sunday services in following guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cease gatherings of 50 or more people to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In her Instagram message, Savannah also gave thanks for the service at Trinity Grace Church for reading Psalm 23, which begins "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want."

"I am so proud of my church for putting together a beautiful virtual service today. And I feel like God was reaching out to me personally, to be near to me, when they happened to read Psalm 23, the psalm I have carried in my heart and my memory since I was a little girl,'' she wrote.

During a discussion with Hoda Kotb on TODAY's fourth hour Monday, Savannah further spoke about how she's turning to faith over fear.

"I was saying my prayers on my way to work, and I was thinking about how lucky we are to live in this time, to live in this country," she said. "We have tremendous resources on all levels, and we can bring that to bear. This isn’t going to be the end of us. But it is a time for us to act selflessly."

As for Al, his video featured his family watching the homily and other portions from Sunday's service at St. James' Church.

Al's post also came before he learned that a 3rd hour of TODAY staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Al and 3rd hour co-host Craig Melvin both took the morning off from TODAY on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

Feeling fine. Don’t worry about us. Thinking about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering. And God Bless the health care providers and #FirstResponders helping https://t.co/dmfXg1Ves1 — Al Roker (@alroker) March 16, 2020

"Feeling fine,'' Al tweeted on Monday. "Don’t worry about us. Thinking about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering. And God Bless the health care providers and #FirstResponders helping."

Al has often spoken about how much the church means to his family, particularly his teen son Nick, who is in the video watching the service. Nick, who has special needs, has been dedicated to his faith and has served as the principal cross bearer as part of the St. James worship team.

Savannah has also shared how important her faith has been since becoming a mother. She also toured Jerusalem last year, experiencing profound moments at some of the world's holiest sites.