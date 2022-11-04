Savannah and Ashton Kutcher chugged beer together at 8 a.m., and it was awesome

If you thought Savannah Guthrie wasn't up to the challenge of chugging a beer at 8 a.m. on live television, watch her emphatically prove you wrong.

The TODAY co-anchor had a flashback to her college days at the University of Arizona when she joined Ashton Kutcher in draining a beer on TODAY Friday in the name of helping the actor carb load for the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

Carson Daly brought out a pint glass of beer for each of them to help Kutcher prep for the big race, which he will be running to raise money and awareness for his foundation, Thorn.

"Wait, hold on, we get to chug it?" Kutcher asked.

"Well, do you want to chug it?" Savannah replied. "It’s Friday."

"I will chug it with you if you chug it, if you down the whole thing," Kutcher said.

"Don’t dare me," Savannah answered.

The fun standoff quickly got real.

"You’ve got to take the whole thing down," Kutcher said.

"This is crazy," Savannah said.

"We’re also promoting binge-drinking, which probably isn’t the best thing," Kutcher said.

Savannah was done talking.

"OK, let’s go," she said as she tilted the glass back along with Kutcher.

Savannah kept pace with the actor whose character on "That '70s Show" basically chugged beer nonstop.

Carson could only watch in amazement.

"Wow," he said. "There’s a marathon to watch. Oh my gosh, Savannah, great work!"

They each polished off their beers without stopping, and it wasn't even 9 a.m. The two are both married parents in their 40s, but they dug deep to bring back their inner freshman and show they still got it.

"I went to college," Kutcher joked.

"So did I," Savannah as she high-fived Kutcher.

Reality set in about 10 seconds later.

"Oh my gosh. Wow. I might need to take the next few segments off," Savannah said.

She needed a few deep breaths after the type of early-morning chug you usually only see at a football tailgate.

"Ashton, thank you. Good luck. I feel terrible," she said while clutching her stomach. "Don’t do that at home."

While Savannah's stomach was busy doing somersaults, Carson couldn't help but be impressed.

"I knew I loved her," he said. "Way to go Savannah!"