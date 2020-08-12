Former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is sharing some advice for Kamala Harris after Joe Biden selected the California senator as his running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket.

Palin, the former governor of Alaska, took to Instagram on Tuesday to congratulate Harris and offer a few lessons she learned from her vice presidential run alongside the late Sen. John McCain in 2008.

Palin, 56, and the late Geraldine Ferraro, who was the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 1984, were the only women in U.S. history to be tapped as running mates picks before Harris' announcement.

"Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned," Palin wrote in a caption alongside a photo of her and Ferraro, who died at 75 in 2011.

Palin's advice for Harris included to "trust no one new" and "fight mightily to keep your own team with you."

The former Alaska governor also advised the California senator to retain her unique voice in the campaign while remembering the women who came before her.

"Don’t get muzzled - connect with media and voters in your own unique way," Palin wrote. "Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are. So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive 'handlers' trying to change you."

Palin recalled her exasperation at orchestrated campaign stops where she was trying on running shoes or eating in front of photographers, but also remembered the joy of greeting voters face-to-face.

"Every single handshake and holler and hug and smile melted my heart, energized my soul, and gave me the utmost hope in the greatest country on earth!" she wrote. "The ropeline is often the only way to literally touch those whom you wish to serve, so be sincere in looking in their eyes, understanding why they’re there, never forgetting they represent the innumerable Americans putting their trust in you to serve for the right reasons. It’s who and what they represent that is all that matters!"

Harris, 55, who initially challenged Biden for the presidential nomination in the primaries, also made history as the first Black woman to be chosen as a running mate on a major party ticket. Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, was the first woman to be nominated for president.

Harris also has shown a lighter side outside of her hard-nosed political style, embracing the portrayal of her on "Saturday Night Live" by Maya Rudolph. Palin, who was famously impersonated by Tina Fey on "SNL" during her run, advised Harris to make sure to enjoy the ride.

"Have fun!" Palin wrote. "This IS the greatest country in the world and hopefully you’ll be blessed beyond belief, like I was, with meeting new people from all walks of life and see just how great it is!"