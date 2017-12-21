Sarah Palin's daughter Willow gets engaged — at Rockefeller Center!

share tweet pin email

Sarah Palin's 23-year-old daughter, Willow, is engaged!

Palin, the former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee, shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday that featured a photo of Willow’s longtime boyfriend, Ricky Bailey, down on bended knee.

“Good things happen!!! My happiest baby girl Willow ❤ and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy,” she wrote in the caption of a photo showing the couple in front center’s iconic Christmas tree.

A post shared by Sarah Palin (@sarahpalin97) on Dec 20, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Willow’s big sister, Bristol Palin, also offered her congratulations, sharing the same photo on her own Instagram account.

“I am DYING!! My little sister is getting married!!!!!” she wrote.

A post shared by Sarah Palin (@sarahpalin97) on Dec 20, 2017 at 11:51am PST

Willow is the second of three daughters of Sarah Palin, who was the 2008 running mate of Arizona Sen. John McCain.

Getty Images Willow Palin holds her then-baby brother, Trig, while seated between her father and younger sister, Piper at an Alaska campaign rally in 2008, when her mother was the GOP vice presidential nominee.

In addition to Bristol, she also has a younger sister, Piper. The siblings also have two brothers, Track and Trig.

AP Willow Palin waves to the crowd as then-GOP presidential nominee John McCain hugs her sister, Bristol, following his acceptance speech at the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Willow's engagement comes days after Track made headlines for breaking into his family's home in Alaska and assaulting his father, Todd. Track was arrested on domestic violence charges and arraigned Sunday on counts of felony burglary, assault in the fourth degree, and criminal mischief.