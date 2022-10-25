IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

San Francisco Bay Area struck by magnitude 5.1 earthquake

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
By Associated Press

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rattled the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake struck 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles (6 kilometers). The area is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of downtown San Francisco.

People reported feeling the quake as far south as Santa Cruz.

A 3.1 aftershock followed about five minutes later, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Associated Press