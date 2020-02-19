Ryan Newman had NASCAR fans breathing a sigh of relief Wednesday after a new photo shared by his wife showed the auto racer standing and smiling with his two daughters at the Florida hospital where he is recovering.

The upbeat photo of Newman, 42, — wearing a hospital gown and a big grin behind his two daughters, Brooklyn and Ashlyn — was posted on Twitter by his wife, Krissie, along with a statement from his racing team about his recovery.

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," the statement read.

"The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

Newman was hospitalized in serious condition following a fiery wreck in the final lap the Daytona 500 on Monday.

After hitting the wall, his No. 6 Ford Mustang flipped onto its roof and was struck by another car on its driver's side. It went airborne, and then skid across the finish in a shower of sparks and flames.

Earlier Wednesday, TODAY reported Newman was awake and speaking to doctors at the Daytona Beach hospital where he had been taken with serious but "not life-threatening" injuries immediately following the catastrophic wreck.

Krissie Newman's photo prompted a joyous response from thousands of racing fans.

"You just made me cry at work," one fan wrote.

