Ruth Bader Ginsburg's trainer does pushups next to her casket in the Capitol

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer paid a final tribute to her with a show of strength.

Bryant Johnson, who was the Supreme Court justice's trainer for more than 20 years, dropped to the ground and did three pushups beside her casket on Friday as she lay in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, does push-ups as Justice Ginsburg lies in state in the U.S. Capitol.



Full video: https://t.co/vri1sJcUV6 pic.twitter.com/C11uVFeQlQ — CSPAN (@cspan) September 25, 2020

Ginsburg, who died at 87 on Sept. 18 of complications from pancreatic cancer, is the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol and only the second Supreme Court justice to do so.

Johnson's pushups were the latest bold gesture in tribute to the beloved late justice. On Wednesday, scores of her former law clerks stood outside the Supreme Court building as her casket arrived for a ceremony there.

Ginsburg's fitness routine became so well known that it spawned Johnson's 2017 book, "The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong ... And You Can Too!"

The book shares the rigorous routine used by Ginsburg into her 80s, featuring body-weight exercises like planks, squats, and, of course, push-ups.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert joined Ginsburg for a taste of the workout in 2018 when she was 85, trying to keep up as she knocked out a series of planks, push-ups and dumbbell raises.

Ginsburg first began working out twice a week with Johnson in 1999 after surviving colon cancer when her husband suggested a trainer because she looked so frail, Johnson said on a podcast last year.

"I never thought I’d be able to do any of this,” Ginsburg told The Washington Post in 2013 about her workout routines. "I attribute my well-being to our meetings twice a week. It’s essential."