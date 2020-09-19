20 inspiring and empowering quotes from the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice who was as pioneering as she was brash, died on Friday, the court said in a statement. She was 87 years old.
Rejected after law school for a Supreme Court clerkship because she was a woman, she began her legal career as a law professor and pioneering advocate for women's legal rights.
Remembering the life of Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgSept. 19, 202005:42
Ginsburg broke countless barriers during her trailblazing life, never shying away from making controversial comments along the way.