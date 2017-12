share tweet pin email

Megyn Kelly is joined by NBC senior correspondents Kate Snow and Cynthia McFadden to discuss the new sexual misconduct allegations facing music mogul Russell Simmons and talk show host Tavis Smiley, as well as actress Salma Hayek’s new allegations against Harvey Weinstein. “The floodgates are open,” Snow says of the many women coming forward about Simmons. Regarding Hayek and Weinstein, McFadden says, “She’s gotten under his skin.”