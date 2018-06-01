Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Rudy Giuliani says he's 'still learning' the facts about Stormy Daniels case

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani returned to cable TV Saturday night, saying he’s still learning the facts about the case involving Stormy Daniels. Giuliani is also advising Trump to not talk to special counsel Robert Mueller, warning that investigators could set a trap for perjury. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY from the White House.

