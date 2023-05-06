Who was on the Buckingham Palace balcony with Charles and Camilla, and who wasn't?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla made history as they made their Buckingham Palace balcony debut alongside their blended family.

Following the coronation of Charles and Camilla at Westminster Abbey May 6, the king and queen made an appearance on the balcony at the palace, a tradition over the recent decades for the royal family after notable events like weddings and the Trooping the Colour parade.

As the Royal Air Force performed a pared down fly-over to accommodate for the inclement weather, the newly crowned king and queen were joined by several members of Camilla’s family, as well as the couple’s pages of honor and members of the royal family.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Frank Augstein / AP

Who would be on the balcony, and who wouldn't be, was a question in the weeks leading up to the coronation. Now we know. Read on to see the official coronation balcony guest list.

Who appeared on the balcony with King Charles III and Queen Camilla?

Charles and Camilla were joined by several members of the royal family and relatives of the king, including:

William, Prince of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Prince George

Prince Charlotte

Prince Louis

Anne, Princess Royal, sister of Charles

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the second husband of Anne

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, brother of Charles

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward’s wife

Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Edward and Sophie

James, Earl of Wessex, son of Edward and Sophie

Princess Alexandra, Honorable Lady Ogilvy, Charles’ second cousin

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Charles’ second cousin

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Charles’ second cousin

Brigitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Richard’s wife

Master Nicholas Barclay, page of honor and grandson of Charles’ second cousin, Sarah Troughton, Lord-Lieutenant of Wiltshire

Several members of Camilla’s family joined the king and queen on the balcony, including:

Annabel Elliot, her sister

Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes, her daughter Laura Lopes’ twin sons

Master Freddy Parker Bowles, her son Tom Parker Bowles’ son

Master Arthur Elliot, her great-nephew

Various acquaintances of the king and queen also appeared on the balcony, including:

Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, page of honor and son of Marquess of Cholmondeley and the former Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley

Master Ralph Tollemache, page of honor and son of one of Charles’ godsons

Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne

Who didn’t appear on the balcony with the king and queen?

There were several members of the royal family who went to the coronation but who did not appear on the balcony including:

Prince Harry, who attended the coronation ceremony

Prince Andrew, who also attended the coronation

Princess Beatrice, daughter of Andrew and Sarah

Princess Eugenie, daughter of Andrew and Sarah

Peter Phillips, Anne's son

Savannah Phillips, Peter's daughter

Zara Tindall, Anne's daughter

Mike Tindall, Zara's husband

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Andrew's ex-wife said she wasn’t invited to the coronation. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex remained at home in California with her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet