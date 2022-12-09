Ryan Reynolds is having a grand ol’ time with King Charles and Camilla in these photos

What happens when Deadpool meets the King of the United Kingdom?

Nothing. In fact, it was pleasant when King Charles III and Camilla, queen consort paid a visit to Wales Dec. 9 and met actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

They met in Wales at the Racecourse Ground, the home soccer field of the Wrexham Association Football Club, which Reynolds and McElhenney co-own.

From left to right: Ryan Reynolds, King Charles III, the Queen Consort, and Rob McElhenney. Jacob King / Getty Images

Wrexham's next game is Dec. 10 against Eastleigh Football Club in New Hampshire, England.

Reynolds and McElhenney became the owners of the Wrexham AFC in 2021. They released a documentary, "Welcome to Wrexham," on Hulu in August to tell the story of their path to ownership and the underdog story of the team.

In the trailer for the documentary, Reynolds and McElhenney take questions from an audience sitting in bleachers alongside the soccer field. A kid asks them about their connection to the team.

"We had no direct connection," McElhenney responds. "It was just a feeling."

The kid responds that he and his dad thought that the "rex" in Wrexham sounded similar to "red," the color of Reynolds' famous title character in "Deadpool."

Reynolds hears that explanation and says, "That's the real reason. Sorry." The audience laughs.

King Charles III and Ryan Reynolds chatting. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Reynolds says taking over the team came with a learning curve.

"I think the biggest challenge is the community looking around going, 'what the f--- are these two guys doing here."

Reynolds and McElhenney expressed the same surprised when they toured the team's gym for the first time. It was the equivalent of what the workout area looks like at a physical therapy office, not nearly enough for professional soccer players. The two owners vowed to upgrade it.

Reynolds said the documentary is "an underdog story and it's about interconnectivity between the club and the community."

McElhenney guest-hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in August and had Reynolds on as a guest. They shared how they met when Reynolds direct messaged McElhenney on Instagram and they later decided to buy the team together, having never met in person.

Reynolds later told his wife, actor Blake Lively, about his purchase and said her reaction was "not great. We're still working through that one" and the audience laughed.

The couple is expecting baby number four. They currently share James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

McElhenney 45, is married to Kaitlin Olson, 47, and they share children Axel, 12, and Leo, 10.