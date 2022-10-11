Queen Camilla will be crowned during coronation ceremony, unlike Prince Philip

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace made an announcement that King Charles III’s coronation will happen next year on Saturday, May 6.

In addition to the big news, the palace revealed that Camilla, Queen Consort is to be crowned alongside him.

Last month, Charles automatically ascended the throne upon the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Still, his coronation and the crowning of his wife, Camilla, will serve to formally mark and a new era for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Camilla will be crowned during King Charles' coronation

The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6. The Archbishop of Canterbury will oversee the ceremony.

According to the palace’s statement, “The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Camilla is the first queen consort to be crowned in almost a century

Though the crowning of a queen consort is nothing new to the British monarchy, Camilla’s will make her the first queen consort to be crowned in Westminster in almost a century.

The last crowning of a consort occurred in 1937. At the time, King George VI (Queen Elizabeth II's father) was coronated in a formal ceremony that also took place at Westminster.

Immediately after King George VI's coronation, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was anointed and crowned in a smaller ceremony as per protocol. A crown made of platinum and set with 2,800 diamonds was placed on her head.

In 1953, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II saw a different course of action. Unlike the queen consort before him, the new monarch's husband and consort (the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh) was not crowned king.

Why is Camila queen consort when Prince Philip was not king consort?

It comes down to protocol. Queen consort is a title given to the spouse of a man who is king. However, men married to British queens do not become king consort.

"The husband of a reigning queen, unlike a queen consort, is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony," explains an article on the British royal family's site.

The husband of a British queen has only ever been a prince consort, — never a king consort. The title of prince consort was created for Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria.

During Elizabeth's coronation, Philip was the first person to pay homage to the new queen after the Archbishops and Bishops present, telling his wife: "I, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, do become your liege man of life and limb, and of earthly worship; and faith and truth I will bear unto you, to live and die, against all manner of folks. So help me God."

Further coronation details are still forthcoming, including how the ceremony will compare to Elizabeth's ornate 1953 ceremony, which had 8,000 guests.