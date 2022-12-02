Prince William meets with President Joe Biden during Boston trip

Prince William's trip to the U.S. is almost coming to an end, but not before meeting President Joe Biden.

The Prince of Wales, as well as wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived to Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Nov. 30. On their last day, Dec. 2, the 40-year-old royal met with President Biden at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

William and Biden greeted each other outdoors by the Boston waterfront and took a brief stroll before heading indoors. William was dressed in a navy suit, while Biden also opted for a navy suit with a black coat.

The Prince of Wales and President Biden greeting each other on Dec. 2, 2022. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

"Wonderful to see @potus in Boston this afternoon! 🇺🇸," the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account wrote alongside a photo of William meeting Biden.

The president and William, who is next in line to the British throne, are expected to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet, on Friday night. The former Kate Middleton is also expected to be in attendance.

The two men chatting outside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 2, 2022. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

According to Reuters, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters before the meeting that William and Biden would discuss “shared climate goals” and “prioritization of mental health issues” among other issues.Before meeting with Biden, William was welcomed to the famous library and museum by welcomed by the late John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, who is also the U.S. ambassador to Australia.

Along with Caroline Kennedy, William also met her son Jack Kennedy Schlossberg and daughter Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg.

Additionally, the royal couple's Instagram shared photos from his visit inside the museum, writing, "JFK’s Moonshot continues to inspire the work of the @EarthshotPrize, and so on our final day here in Boston it’s been a pleasure to visit @jfklibrary to learn more about his life and legacy and spend time with his daughter, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy."

"And now to the Awards…!" it added.

The Prince of Wales meeting the Kennedys. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

While William was busy with the political leaders, Catherine paid a visit to Harvard University.

The mother of three was photographed visiting The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University.

"Advances in science are at the heart of The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard. Great to see how international collaboration with The Centre for Early Childhood is facilitating the sharing of best practice on the early years across the Atlantic," the royals' Instagram commented.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University on Dec. 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Pool / Getty Images

This is the Prince and Princess of Wales' first trip to the U.S. since 2014, and their first trip overseas with their new royal titles. Upon arrival to the city, they attended a City Hall ceremony with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Caroline Kennedy.

The couple then had courtside seats at the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat NBA game at the Celtics’ home arena, TD Garden.

On their second day, they visited the nonprofit organization Roca, which aims to disrupt “incarceration, poverty, and racism by engaging the young adults, police, and systems at the center of urban violence in relationships to address trauma, find hope, and drive change.” They also visited the climate tech startup Greentown Labs.

The two senior royals concluded their U.S. trip by attending the Earthshot Prize celebrations.

The annual Earthshot Prize was first launched in 2020 by Prince William and David Attenborough. It is awarded to five winners for their forward-thinking solutions to climate change and other environmental contributions.