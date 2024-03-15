Create your free profile or log in to save this article

While his wife continues to be the subject of a photo editing controversy, Prince William stepped out March 14 to speak at the Diana Legacy Awards in London, during a ceremony where his brother, Prince Harry, also made a virtual appearance.

This marked the 25th anniversary of the award, which honors “the achievements of 20 exceptional young leaders who are inspiring the next generation to follow in Diana, Princess of Wales’ footsteps and make a positive difference to the world,” according to Kensington Palace.

In his speech, William paid homage to his late mother.

“She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back, that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life. That legacy is something that both Catherine (Princess of Wales) and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years,” William said, which was the only time in his speech that referenced his wife.

Harry appeared virtually after the actual event, commending the award winners for their work.

Prince William speaks at The Diana Legacy Awards on March 14, 2024 in London. Arthur Edwards / Getty Images

“So much of the future depends on you guys, right? And you know that. And some of you may feel as though the work that you’re doing is small. Some may feel as though it’s big,” he said.

“My mom would be incredibly proud of all the work that you’ve done,” he added.

The princes’ appearance comes amid a very busy time. The former Kate Middleton, who has been recovering from abdominal surgery since January, created a firestorm of controversy when photo agencies retracted a picture she was in, taken earlier this month for Britain’s Mother’s Day, claiming it had been doctored. That prompted her to issue an apology.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” Kate wrote in a statement shared on X.

Meanwhile, Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, returned to Instagram on March 14 with the launch of what appears to be a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The first nine posts on the page create a logo with the words “American Riviera Orchard Montecito” underneath it.

The new page also includes a link to the American Riviera Orchard website, where people can join a waitlist so that they can be “the first to know about products, availability and updates from American Riviera Orchard.”