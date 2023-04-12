IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Prince Harry is confirmed to attend King Charles’ coronation without Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex will be in London on May 6 for his father's coronation, but Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children will be staying home in California.

New details of King Charles' coronation revealed

/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

Prince Harry will be in attendance without his wife and children on May 6 for the coronation ceremony in London for his father, King Charles III, Buckingham Palace officials confirmed.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will not be at the ceremony and will remain at home in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to a statement released April 12 by the palace.

As of last week, Harry and Meghan had yet to confirm whether they would attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles will officially take the crown.

In January, Harry raised the possibility of attending his father's coronation ceremony in an interview with the British network ITV.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the Duke of Sussex said. “But, you know, the door is always open.”

“The ball is in their court," he continued." There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

During the televised ceremony on May 6, Camilla, the queen consort, will also be crowned along with King Charles.

Harry's nephew Prince George, 9, the son of Prince William, will serve as a page of honor for his grandfather during the coronation. The grandchildren of British monarchs do not usually play an official role in coronations, so George's participation is a departure from tradition.

Scott Stump

