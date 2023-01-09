Prince Harry calls Camilla ‘dangerous’ due to her relationship with the press

Prince Harry’s royal revelations continue, and now include accusations against King Charles’ wife, Camilla, Queen Consort. Harry shared that he considered her “dangerous” when she joined the family.

NBC News obtained a Spanish-language copy of Harry’s tell-all memoir, “Spare,” and in it, the Duke of Sussex recalled that he and his brother had been “begging” his father not to marry the woman he’d had an affair with while married to their mother, Princess Diana.

In a new interview, Harry explained why his father’s decision to do so anyway caused him concern.

Charles, the then Prince of Wales, and his wife, Camilla, pose in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle following their marriage on April 9, 2005 in Windsor, England. Hugo Burnand / Getty Images

“She was the villain,” the prince said in a sit down with “60 Minutes.” “She was the third person in their marriage.”

That first descriptor was how Camilla was perceived in the press after her affair with Charles became public knowledge. The second was a nod to Diana’s famous quote, in which she said there “were three of us” in her union with Charles.

It was because of all of that, Harry added, Camilla "needed to rehabilitate her image."

Harry said that he and Prince William believed that if their father married Camilla, it "would cause more harm than good." And that "if he was now with his person, surely that’s enough."

However, it wasn't enough for Charles, who, on April 9, 2005 — nearly nine years after his divorce from Diana and eight years following her death — wed his longtime love in a civil ceremony held at Windsor Guildhall, not far from Windsor Castle.

As Charles' wife, Camilla's ongoing need to improve her reputation “made her dangerous,” according to Harry, because of how she would go about doing it — by using “the connections she was forging in the British press.”

He said, "There was open willingness on both sides to trade information."

On "60 Minutes," Prince Harry shared his belief that he and others in his family were victims of that relationship with the press.

"With a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street," he said.

Both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment on the accusations in Harry's book.

Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” hits bookstores Jan. 10.