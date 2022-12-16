Prince William’s godmother apologizes to charity founder following racism allegation

Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William's godmother, has apologized to Ngozi Fulani, the founder of the charity Sistah Space, after she made "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" to Fulani, Buckingham Palace said.

Hussey resigned from her role as an honorary member of the household on Nov. 30 after attending an event at the palace last month where, it was alleged, she repeatedly asked Fulani questions about her nationality.

Fulani, who is Black, had alleged in a tweet that a palace household member moved her hair to see her name badge at the event, and asked Fulani when she had "first come here," even though Fulani explained she was born in Britain and is a British citizen.

"No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?" Fulani said the household member asked her.

Hussey "offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused" during a meeting at the palace on Dec. 16, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. She also pledged to "deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved."

"Ms. Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended," the palace said.

Buckingham Palace said the royal households will continue their focus on diversity and inclusion, and will examine what it can learn from Fulani's organization Sistah Space, a charity that supports victims of domestic abuse.

Fulani and Hussey "hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, co-operation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root," the palace said.

Lady Susan Hussey in Norwich, England, on Jan. 19, 2014. Max Mumby / Getty Images

A spokesperson for William, Prince of Wales, condemned the incident in a statement to NBC News on Nov. 30.

"I was really disappointed to hear about the guest’s experience at Buckingham Palace," the spokesperson said in an email. "Obviously, I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society."

"The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect," the spokesperson continued.

Buckingham Palace has already been bracing for criticism with the release of "Harry & Meghan," a six-episode documentary series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The series, which was co-produced by the royal couple’s own production company, Archewell Productions, explores how the couple met, and eventually left their roles as senior members of the family. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has publicly commented on the series.

The couple previously accused an unnamed member of the royal family of racism against their unborn child in an interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March 2021.

Meghan and Harry said that in the months leading up to the birth of their son, Archie, a royal insider expressed "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

Meghan said she did not specify who made the comments because that revelation would be "very damaging to them."

Prince Harry is also scheduled to release his memoir, "Spare," early next year, which is expected to contain bombshells about his life growing up in the royal family.