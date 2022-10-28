The first King Charles coins are being minted

The change in the United Kingdom is about to change.

The first coins bearing the image of King Charles III are now being minted in order to be put into circulation in the United Kingdom in December.

The 50-pence coins with an image of Charles created by British sculptor Martin Jennings are being manufactured in Wales at The Royal Mint, which has been producing coins with British monarchs on them for 1,100 years dating back to Alfred the Great.

The mint gave the first look at the design of the new coins last month.

Each coin shows Charles, 73, without a crown and facing left, which keeps with the tradition of British kings being depicted without a crown and the newest monarch facing the other direction than the previous monarch did.

Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, is facing to the right and wearing a crown on the coins bearing her image. The reverse side of Charles' new coin commemorates the queen's coronation.

The new coin also contains a Latin inscription that means "King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith.”

King Charles is not wearing a crown as per tradition for British kings when it comes to coins. Holiie Adams / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Jennings used photos of Charles from his 70th birthday to create his likeness, according to the BBC.

There will be 9.6 million 50-pence coins with Charles' image on them that will begin being circulated by banks and post offices in December.

The new coins are the latest symbol of change in Britain since Charles acceded to the throne on Sept. 8 following the death of the queen at 96. Charles welcomed new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week after Sunak became the third PM in the last two months.

The current coins bearing the queen's image will remain legal tender after the ones of Charles are introduced. There are around 27 billion coins with Queen Elizabeth on them in circulation, according to The Royal Mint.