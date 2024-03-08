Princess Diana’s brother opens up about sexual abuse by a woman at his boarding school: EXCLUSIVE

Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, is opening up about alleged sexual and physical abuse by staff members at his boarding school when he was a child.

In his first television interview ahead of the release of his new memoir, “A Very Private School,” Spencer spoke with NBC News senior legal and investigative correspondent Cynthia McFadden.

An excerpt of their conversation aired on TODAY on March 8, and their full sitdown will air Monday, March 11.

“We were locked away,” Spencer, 59, said. “We were like prisoners. We were prey to very bad people’s worst instincts.”

Maidwell Hall, the prestigious boarding school in Britain that Spencer attended, told TODAY in a statement that it has notified the local authorities who investigate possible crimes against children. School officials are also encouraging any past students with similar experiences to come forward.

Spencer, the only brother of the late Princess Diana and the uncle of future king Prince William, told McFadden that he didn't tell anyone about the trauma until he was 42, when he opened up to a therapist.

"He said, 'Whisper to me one thing you’ve never told anyone,'" Spencer said. "And I said, 'I was sexually abused by a woman when I was a child.'"