Camilla and Kate Middleton stand together at war memorial for Remembrance Sunday

King Charles III, Camilla, the queen consort, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales are continuing the annual British tradition of honoring members of the U.K. and Commonwealth who died defending their country.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, Camilla and the former Kate Middleton were photographed together in London at the Cenotaph war memorial for Remembrance Sunday.

The official Twitter account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared pictures from the event, which is also known as the National Service of Remembrance.

One image showed the queen consort, 75, and the Princess of Wales, 40, staring somberly at the procession. Another captured William, 40, placing a wreath at the memorial.

The queen consort and the Princess of Wales wore poppy pins on their coats, a symbol that honors and salutes military members who have died.

“At the #RemembranceSunday Service this morning, remembering all those who have served and continue to serve our nation and the Commonwealth,” the tweet said. The hashtag “Lest We Forget” was added to the post.

A tweet from the royal family’s official social media page explained that Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and Princess Anne also joined William in the Remembrance Sunday commemorations and placed wreaths as well.

The royal family account said, “A wreath was laid on behalf of The Queen Consort, who joined The Princess of Wales, The Countess of Wessex, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Sir Tim Laurence to watch the service from the @FCDOGovUK balcony.”

According to the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence, Charles paid his respects to the Navy, Army and the Royal Air Force alongside members of the Armed Forces.

King Charles III and the Prince of Wales during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London on Nov. 13, 2022. Yui Mok - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

The royal family Twitter account uploaded a picture of Charles placing a wreath and included black-and-white photos of the late Queen Elizabeth II and other past monarchs who participated in the ritual.

“This tradition was started by King George V in 1920, who unveiled the Cenotaph, and has been continued by every Monarch since,” the tweet said.

Ten thousand veterans also marched slowly past the Cenotaph to recognize those who died in past conflicts, continuing another Remembrance Sunday tradition.

This marked the first time the 73-year-old king led the remembrance events following the death of his mother, Britain’s longest- reigning monarch, at age 96 on Sept. 8.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, members of the royal family attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. The evening focused on the importance of service and featured a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Last year, the late monarch missed the service at the Cenotaph after spraining her back.

A source told TODAY at the time that the queen was, “deeply disappointed to miss the engagement which she regards as one of the most significant engagements of the year.”

The queen lived through World War II as a teenager and began her reign in the post-war era. She was head of the armed forces as well.