Buckingham Palace insider resigns after Black charity founder alleges racism at event

A Buckingham Palace household member has resigned following allegations of racism from a Black charity leader, a spokesperson for the palace told NBC News in a statement on Nov. 30.“The individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect,” the statement said. It did not name the household member implicated in the matter.

The resignation comes after Ngozi Fulani, the head of Sistah Space, a charity that supports victims of domestic abuse, alleged in a tweet that a palace household member repeatedly pressed her for information about her nationality at a palace event on Nov. 29.

"Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur," Fulani, who is Black, wrote alongside a detailed description of the conversation.

Fulani describes the unnamed palace insider asking her at the reception, which was hosted by Camilla, the queen consort, “Where do your people come from?”

After Fulani replied that she was a British national, the individual allegedly continued to press Fulani to say where she had “really come from."

Buckingham Palace's statement to NBC News called the person's comments "unacceptable and deeply regrettable."

"We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes," it continued.

The statement concluded by saying that all members of the household "are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

A spokesperson for William, the Prince of Wales, expressed regret about Fulani's experience in a statement to NBC News on Nov. 30.

“I was really disappointed to hear about the guest’s experience at Buckingham Palace,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Obviously, I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society.”

“The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect,” the spokesperson added.

Fulani followed up in a tweet on Nov. 30 to thank supporters and to emphasize that the palace insider, whom she refused to name, is the product of a racist "system."

"Thanks everyone for their support. It is not our wish to reveal the person involved, it is the system that needs to be revised," wrote Fulani.

"Yes the person was offensive, but it serves no purpose to name & shame her, it would make us just as bad. We prefer that this be handled kindly," she added.

News of the palace household member's resignation comes less than two years after Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle gave an explosive televised interview to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 detailing the racism they say their family had experienced within the royal family.

Meghan, who is biracial with a Black mother and white father, told Winfrey that there were “concerns and conversations” among the royal family ahead of the birth of the couple's first child, son Archie, regarding “how dark his skin might be.”

When Winfrey asked if the issue was that he’d be “too brown and that would be a problem,” Meghan responded, “I wasn’t able to follow up with why, but if that’s the assumption you’re making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one.”

During the interview, Harry recalled having an uncomfortable conversation with a family member about the topic of race, but would not provide details about the conversation.

“That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time it was awkward and I was a bit shocked,” he said, adding, “That was right at the beginning ... what will the kids look like?”

The late Queen Elizabeth II responded to the couple's allegations in a statement.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the queen said.

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the queen continued.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members," she concluded.