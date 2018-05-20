There were indeed many people who tuned in.

The Guardian reports that 18 million Britons alone watched the event, making it the biggest event of the year. And some 23 million Americans watched the event, according to Deadline. Between the two countries, that's 41 million people!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows in front of approximately 600 family members at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Friends, dignitaries and A-list celebs attended, including Victoria and David Beckham, Oprah, and George and Amal Clooney.

The bride stunned onlookers in a simple white, boatneck dress with three-quarter length sleeves, designed by the British artistic director of the house of Givenchy.