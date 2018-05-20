Get the latest from TODAY
It’s official — Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle (now the Duchess of Sussex) are married. And as the celebrations have come to a close, the Royal family is thanking everyone who followed the storybook romance from around the globe.
In a message on Twitter, the Royal family expressed their gratitude in response to the outpouring of support from the many people who attended or tuned in to watch the historic ceremony.
Get the latest from TODAY
There were indeed many people who tuned in.
The Guardian reports that 18 million Britons alone watched the event, making it the biggest event of the year. And some 23 million Americans watched the event, according to Deadline. Between the two countries, that's 41 million people!
The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows in front of approximately 600 family members at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Friends, dignitaries and A-list celebs attended, including Victoria and David Beckham, Oprah, and George and Amal Clooney.
The bride stunned onlookers in a simple white, boatneck dress with three-quarter length sleeves, designed by the British artistic director of the house of Givenchy.
When Prince Harry first saw her in it at the alter told her, “You look amazing.”
For the reception, she changed into a sleeveless Stella McCartney number. The presence of Harry’s iconic and sorely missed mother was felt throughout the day, symbolized in a ring that belonged to Princess Diana that Meghan wore to the reception.
Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, is sixth in line for the throne, but his relatability, humor and his warmth toward the Duchess of Sussex (who defies years of royal tradition as a biracial American) has sparked an interest in the Royal family from younger generations in the UK, the U.S. and beyond.
With their charm, pop-culture appeal and their commitment to advocacy, it's safe to say the pair will be in the spotlight for years to come.