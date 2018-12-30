Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The Royal Family had quite an exciting year! To showcase some of the family's most memorable moments, Kensington Palace tweeted out a highlights video of 2018.

From giving birth to getting married to traveling the globe as ambassadors to help those in need, the royals were clearly living their best lives — and as always we love being there to experience it with them every step of the way. Here are just some of the special moments from the past year that captured the interest of people across the world.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William welcome 3rd child

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn son Prince Louis of Cambridge at St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London. Samir Hussein / WireImage

In April, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her and Prince William's third child, a healthy baby boy named Prince Louis of Cambridge. Moms across the globe were both amazed and shocked when the former Kate Middleton appeared just hours after giving birth and was released from the hospital that same day.

Prince Louis' Christening

The Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. Dominic Lipinski / AP

The Duchess of Cambridge was positively beaming at the christening of Prince Louis. Admirers were entranced by her chic look as she donned a white Alexander McQueen dress topped of by a Jane Taylor hat.

The royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex captured the world's attention with their stunning wedding.

On May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (formerly Meghan Markle) took their vows in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Royal and celebrity guests attended the event and the world watched and enjoyed learning all of the details behind the big day, including the story behind the diamond-encrusted tiara worn by the young American who became the Duchess of Sussex.

Duchess Meghan steps out with Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II sits with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

On her first joint engagement with Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Sussex looked radiant and totally confident as the eased into her new role of fulfilling royal engagements. During the visit, the pair marked the opening of a bridge in Widnes and visited The Storyhouse and Town Hall in Chester.

Keen observers noted that the Queen's green A-line jacket and Meghan's off-white dressed mirrored their color scheme from the royal wedding.

Duchess of Sussex cradles her baby bump

On their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex held hands with Prince Harry and placed her other hand protectively over her belly this past October. Around Christmastime, the duchess hinted that she's "nearly there." Obviously this will be a huge event for the royal pair and their whole family to look forward to in 2019!

The Duchess of Sussex's Christmastime outing

On a recent trip to the Royal Variety Charity's Brinsworth House, when asked how she was doing, the duchess told one of the residents she was feeling "very pregnant."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex chats with head chef Stuart Jones during a visit to the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home. Geoff Pugh / AFP - Getty Images

She wore a form-fitting floral dress that accentuated her growing bump. As of late, she's received some criticism on social media for cradling her bump too much, but most people just thought she was a glowing mom-to-be!

It was undoubtedly a happy and productive year for the Royals and we can't wait to see what exciting events they have lined up for 2019. One thing's for sure — the world will be watching!