On Megyn Kelly TODAY, Megyn welcomes Tina Johnson, one of nine women who have come forward to accuse U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual conduct. Johnson says that when she was 28, she came to Moore’s office regarding a legal matter, and when she left, “He just grabbed my behind, I mean, just forcefully grabbed it.” She says she is speaking out only now because of fear of retaliation.