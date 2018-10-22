Rossen Reports Spot the Pot: Is your teen hiding drugs right under your nose?

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Experts say teens are hiding drugs in their homes by stashing them in containers designed to look like everyday objects, like hairbrushes, deodorant and even water bottles, all of which can be bought online. TODAY investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen stashes drugs around a house using the dummy items and recruits the mom of a real-life teenager to see if she can sniff them out. Concerned your kid may be using? Parents can buy at-home drug test kits for between $20 and $40 at First Check.