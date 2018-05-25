Rose McGowan's message to Harvey Weinstein following his arrest: 'We got you'

“It’s surreal, it's real. It's both, and it’s kind of like living in a Salvador Dali painting, this whole thing,” she said on Megyn Kelly TODAY just hours after Weinstein turned himself into police.

Weinstein surrendered in Manhattan at a New York police station where he was arrested on charges of rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two women.

McGowan went public last fall with accusations that Weinstein had raped her, although she previously alluded to being sexually assaulted by a powerful studio head.

Asked if she could ever forgive Weinstein, McGowan said: "I don't want to. Because it’s not about me, I’m just a representative for all of us who've been hurt."