Ronnie Spector, ‘60s pop icon and ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, known for singing iconic 1960s hits such as “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday following a battle with cancer, according to a statement from her family.

Spector, 78, led the girl group the Ronettes and was known for rocking the cat-eye makeup and beehive hair that became synonymous with the era. A New York City native who grew up in East Harlem, Spector quickly became an international sensation.

The group’s looks and powerful vocals — plus songwriting and producing help from Phil Spector — turned them into one of the premier acts of the girl-group era, touring England with the Rolling Stones and befriending the Beatles.

“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face,” her family said Wednesday. “She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.”

