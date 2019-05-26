Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 26, 2019, 5:09 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Rod Bramblett, a radio broadcaster for Auburn University and his wife, Paula, died on Saturday after sustaining injuries in a car accident.

Rod Bramblett was 53 and his wife was 52.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a two-car crash in Auburn on Saturday evening. Bramblett was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died of a severe closed head injury, according to ESPN. His wife was taken to the emergency room of East Alabama Medical Center, where she died from multiple internal injuries.

Rod and Paula Bramblett are survived by their two children, Shelby, an Auburn University student, and Joshua.

The name of the 16-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash has not been released as the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, according to police.

Bramblett had been the broadcaster for Auburn baseball since 1993. He took over as lead announcer for Auburn in 2003 to serve as the voice of football, men’s basketball and baseball.

The sportscaster was also Auburn Sports Properties’ Director of Broadcast Operations and hosted the radio shows “Tiger Talk,” “The Auburn Football Review,” and “Auburn Basketball Review.”

Members from the university and community expressed their shock and offered their condolences to the family on Twitter.

“Our hearts are full of grief,” Steven Leath, President of Auburn University wrote in a tweet. “Janet and I offer our sympathy and support to the family of Rod and Paula Bramblett. The Auburn family loves you!"

"You will not find a kinder, more unselfish sole than Rod," Bruce Pearl, the head men's basketball coach, wrote. "His love for Auburn, our student athletes and coaches is genuine and heard loud and clear. Praying for Rod, Paula and Bramblett Family."

Bramblett was a three-time winner of the Alabama State Broadcaster of the Year award (2006, 2010, 2013) presented by the National Sports Media Association and was honored as the National Broadcaster of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2013.

Paula Bramblett was a long-time employee of Auburn and worked in their Informational Technology Department. Both were alumni of the university.