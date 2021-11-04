Drumroll please! The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been chosen

It's the moment we've all be waiting for!

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been unveiled and it's an awe-inspiring Norway spruce that stands 79 feet tall.

Rockefeller Center announced the selection on its Instagram page and noted that for the first time, the tree will come from Maryland, specifically from Elkton, a town about an hour and a half north of Baltimore.

The spruce will be cut down on Nov. 11 and will embark on a 145-mile journey to the heart of New York City, arriving on Nov. 13.

Once at Rockefeller Center, the tree will be hoisted to its resting place above the iconic skating rink. According to a press release, it will then be wrapped with over 50,000 LED lights in various colors and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The dressed-up spruce is scheduled to be lit on Wednesday, Dec. 1, during the "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" live special that will air on NBC.

Last year's tree was also a Norway spruce but it hailed from Oneonta, New York. It made a nearly 170-mile journey to Rockefeller Center, where a worker ended up discovering a stowaway owl.

The owl was later named Rockefeller, after the plaza, or Rocky, for short.

Rocky was released back into the wild last December after recovering at a wildlife center.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been a storied tradition in New York City for 90 years. In 1931, the first tree, a 20-foot balsam fir, was purchased, decorated and displayed by Rockefeller Center workers. In 1933, the event became an annual one.

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree went up in 1931. Courtesy Tishman Speyer

For visitors who wish to see the tree in-person this year, the tree will be lit up between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight while on Dec. 25, the lights will remain on for an extended period of 24 hours.

The tree will also have a modified lighting schedule on New Year's Eve and remain lit only until 9 p.m.

Related: