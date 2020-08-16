Robert Trump, President Donald Trump's younger brother, dies in New York hospital

President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has died, according to the White House.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," President Trump said in a statement on Saturday. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

There were conflicting reports about whether he was 71 or 72.

Donald Trump and Robert Trump. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

On Friday, it was announced that the younger Trump had been hospitalized in New York.

"He’s having a tough time,” President Trump said on Friday of his brother's condition.

The president paid a visit to his brother that same day, saying afterward that he hoped Robert Trump "was okay."

“I have a wonderful brother. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time, from day one," the president told reporters before departing for New York. “He’s in the hospital right now, and hopefully he’ll be all right."

Robert Trump had previously worked for his older brother as a top executive at the Trump Organization. Once a regular bold face name in Manhattan's social pages, he has kept a lower profile in recent years. He married his longtime girlfriend, Ann Marie Pallan, in March, according to the New York Post. He divorced his first wife, Blaine Trump, more than a decade ago.

“When he worked in the Trump Organization, he was known as the nice Trump," Gwenda Blair, a Trump family biographer, told The Associated Press. “Robert was the one people would try to get to intervene if there was a problem.

One of four siblings to the president, Robert Trump described himself as a big supporter of his brother's run for the White House.

“I support Donald one thousand percent,” he said in a 2016 interview with the New York Post.

This is a developing story.