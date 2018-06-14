Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Risque Meghan Markle photos aren't really that racy: Megyn Kelly roundtable

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Jun.14.201808:57

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager for a roundtable discussion of the topics of the day, including Duchess Meghan’s ride with the queen aboard the royal train and the surfacing of a racy photo shoot the former Meghan Markle did back in her actress days. Melvin says that while he doesn’t claim to be an expert, the photos “weren’t really all that racy.”

