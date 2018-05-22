Rev. Michael Curry: I could see the 'quiet British amens' of the royal guests

It was definitely OK, as the passion and impact of his words continued to reverberate days later.

Curry, who is the first African-American to serve as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, also became the first American to preach at a British royal wedding, in this case, the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Curry admitted to having some nerves at the very beginning.

“But then after that, it turned into a church, and I was speaking to a young couple who are in love,” he said. “They are so passionately in love with each other.”