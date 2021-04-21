IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY’s Mother's Day deal of the day: Get moving with 25% off Sweaty Betty activewear

Retired Navy medic helps save driver after car plunges off cliff into ocean

A driver survived a plunge into the Pacific Ocean off the cliff in Southern California thanks to the help of a retired Navy corpsman.

Driver survives crashing through guard rail and plunging into ocean

April 21, 202100:28
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

A retired Navy medic pulled a driver to safety on Tuesday after the man survived a horrifying plunge off a cliff into the Pacific Ocean when his car smashed through a guard rail on a Southern California road.

The retired Navy corpsman pulled the driver from the car and gave him first aid until other rescuers arrived, first responders told NBC affiliate KNSD in San Diego.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Video footage from the scene shows the unidentified man's Subaru Forester on its side in the ocean surf just off a coastal road in Carlsbad.

Authorities said the SUV smashed through a guardrail in Carlsbad, California. TODAY

The driver crossed multiple lanes of traffic around 5 p.m. Tuesday before crashing through a guard rail and plunging dozens of feet on to the beach, police told KNSD.

The man somehow only suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg, pelvis and chest, police told KNSD. First responders hauled him up the cliff to get him to a nearby hospital.

Rescue crews used a crane to haul the vehicle out of the water and back up onto the road.

Authorities said the good Samaritan who pulled him out of the water disappeared up the cliff before they could get his name.

Related video:

Good Samaritan sprints to save child from oncoming train

April 20, 202100:51
Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a New Jersey-based freelancer who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 