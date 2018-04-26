By the time police arrived and dove in to help, the boy had been underwater for seven minutes and 22 seconds.

He was finally freed after seven minutes and 40 seconds underwater when hotel maintenance workers turned off the pool's pumps. Officers immediately started CPR and revived him.

"I'm just happy that he's alive," Skursky said. "Honestly, if it wasn't for everyone that helped me, it probably wouldn't have been the same outcome."

The pool's filtration system had been inspected twice last year and was up to code. Video showed that the boy removed the grate that was there for protection.

"With the grates in place, our lazy river is safe for all of our guests,'' Avista Resort officials said in a statement to NBC News. "Evidence confirms that the boy and his companion dislodged the grate before he caught his foot in the intake."

The boy's current condition is unclear because his family has asked for privacy, but he was able to go home after a harrowing ordeal thanks to a group of strangers and first responders.

"It's just something I felt like I had to do, and I'm glad I did it because now this little boy gets to live the rest of his life out,'' Skursky said.

