The relief from the discovery of a youth soccer team found alive in a flooded cave in Thailand has been tempered by the reality that the group may stay trapped for several more months, a member of the rescue team told TODAY on Tuesday.

The 12 missing members of a Thai soccer team and their coach were found alive Monday deep inside a cave system that kept them trapped for 10 days.

The boys were “very skinny” and experienced some atrophy in their legs, but they were responsive and mentally alert, said Ben Reymenants, a Dutch cave diver who has been part of an international rescue team helping Thai Navy SEALs.