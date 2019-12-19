President Donald Trump made a macabre quip about the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell at his rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, suggesting that Dingell was "looking up" from hell.

Dingell's widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, responded on Twitter, saying: "I'm preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine."

Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 19, 2019

Trump made the comment while implying that Debbie Dingell, who's held her husband's seat in Michigan since 2014, was ungrateful for coming out in favor of his impeachment.

Representative Debbie Dingell speaks at a Democratic press conference on the U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell's legislative agenda in Washington, DC., on December 17, 2019. Last night at a rally, President Donald Trump made a macabre quip about the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell, suggesting that Dingell was "looking up" from hell. Rep. Debbie Dingell, responded on Twitter. Getty Images

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"Debbie Dingell, that's a real beauty," Trump told the crowd, noting that he'd ordered flags lowered after her husband died this year at age 92. John Dingell had been the longest serving member of Congress, serving for 59 years.

Trump said he gave Dingell an "A-plus" memorial.

"I gave him everything. I don't want anything. I don't need anything for anything," Trump said. "She calls me up: 'It's the nicest thing that's ever happened. Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He's looking down. He'd be so thrilled. Thank you so much, sir.' I said, 'That's OK, don't worry about it.'

"Maybe he's looking up, I don't know. I don't know. Maybe," Trump said to loud laughs and groans. "But let's assume he's looking down."

Trump said we wouldn't go further into their conversation "because it's not fair to do that," but he said: "It was the most profuse thank you that you could ever get. On a scale of 1 to 10, it was a 10, OK?"

Debbie Dingell responded online a short time later.

"Mr. President, let's set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I'm preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder," she wrote.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., tweeted that Trump should apologize.