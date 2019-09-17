Renowned ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts died Tuesday due to complications from breast cancer, her family and the network said.

She was 75.

"We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness," her family said in a statement.

ABC News President James Goldston called Roberts "a true pioneer for women in journalism" who will be dearly missed.

"Cokie's kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists," Goldston said.

Cokie Roberts won numerous awards during her long career. In addition to her ABC News career, she also worked at other national outlets including National Public Radio. New York Daily News Archive / via Getty Images

The award-winning journalist, political commentator and author died from complications from breast cancer, according to the family statement.

In addition to her ABC News career, she was among the first female reporters at National Public Radio, working alongside other renowned journalists like Nina Totenberg, Linda Wertheimer and Susan Stamberg — often called "the Founding Mothers of NPR," the outlet said.

"Roberts helped shape the public broadcaster's sound and culture at a time when few women held prominent roles in journalism," NPR tweeted.

Goldston at ABC News said Roberts won all of the major awards in journalism and was relentless in pursuing often-overlooked stories about American history.

"A terrifically talented writer and historian, Cokie published six books, many of them best-sellers and most about women in American history, whose stories often had been overlooked," the network's news president said.

"Cokie was named one of the 50 greatest women in the history of broadcasting by the American Women in Radio and Television, and the Library of Congress declared her a 'Living Legend' in 2008, making her one of the very few Americans ever honored," Goldston said.

Her colleague Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent for ABC News, called Roberts a “mentor, friend and one of my favorite people in the world.”

“Cokie attended 22 national political conventions — that may be a record — I had the privilege of interviewing her on the floor of her last convention,” Karl tweeted.

TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb, journalists Katie Couric, Andrea Mitchell and NBC News' Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson, shared their condolences and memories of Roberts on social media.

When I was maybe 20 years old, Coker Roberts was the keynote speaker at a national college convention I attended. I’d been going through an existential crisis about my path - whether to stay at Johns Hopkins (which didn’t offer a journalism degree) or transfer out or what. https://t.co/UW0tAov51D — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) September 17, 2019

So sad to hear this. Bestselling author, Emmy award winner, and veteran journalist Cokie Roberts has died at the age of 75 due to complications from breast cancer. She was a pioneer for so many and will be sorely missed.💔#RIPCokieRoberts https://t.co/4UIk4pURm6 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 17, 2019

We are so sorry for the loss of your friend and colleague a beloved person and role model to generations of journalists https://t.co/twuGPDIrgZ — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) September 17, 2019

Roberts was born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs in New Orleans on Dec. 27, 1943.

She came from a political family and throughout her childhood and young adult life, Roberts rubbed elbows with some of Washington's most elite figures.

Her father was U.S. Rep. Hale Boggs, D-Louisiana, who went on to become House majority leader.

Among those close to her family were President Lyndon B. Johnson, who attended her wedding to columnist Steven Roberts, and former Speaker of the House Sam Rayburn, a frequent dinner guest at the Boggs's home in New Orleans.

Roberts earned her bachelor of arts in political science from Wellesley College in 1964.

She is survived by her husband, Steven, a daughter, journalist Rebecca Roberts; a son, Lee; and several grandchildren.