Remembering 9/11: 25 powerful photos from the 20th anniversary

Across the United States on Saturday, Sept. 11, the masses gathered together to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 20 years ago during the attacks where four hijacked commercial airplanes crashed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

In New York City, a large ceremony was held at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. During the ceremony, family members of those who died in the attacks read the names of the deceased and share memories of their loved ones. Six moments of silence were held throughout the ceremony to mark when each tower was struck and fell, in addition to the times of the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Stonycreek Township in Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were present at the memorial event held at ground zero in New York City on Saturday morning, joining former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former first lady Michelle Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

President Biden then went to Shanksville, Pennsylvania at the Flight 93 National Memorial where Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George W. Bush delivered remarks, joining them for a wreath-laying ceremony before visiting a local fire department.

At the top of the morning to follow an annual tradition at the Pentagon, an American flag was unfurled over the site of impact at sunrise in order to honor those who lost their life 20 years prior when Flight 77 struck.

In the afternoon, NBC News reported that the president participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon but did not deliver any official remarks.

At each of the sites of the attacks and in neighboring communities, the families of the 2,977 people whose lives were lost were able to mourn their loss alongside the country on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Here are 25 powerful photos from the 20th anniversary of 9/11:

1. An embrace of shared loss

Melinda Moran and Haydee Lillo embrace after finding out they lost people who knew each other, next to the North Reflecting Pool during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. Mike Segar / Pool / Getty Images

2. An American flag is draped