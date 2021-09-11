IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Remembering 9/11: 25 powerful photos from the 20th anniversary

To remember the lives that were lost on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, multiple memorials were held on Saturday.
/ Source: TODAY
By Francesca Gariano

Across the United States on Saturday, Sept. 11, the masses gathered together to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 20 years ago during the attacks where four hijacked commercial airplanes crashed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

In New York City, a large ceremony was held at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. During the ceremony, family members of those who died in the attacks read the names of the deceased and share memories of their loved ones. Six moments of silence were held throughout the ceremony to mark when each tower was struck and fell, in addition to the times of the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Stonycreek Township in Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were present at the memorial event held at ground zero in New York City on Saturday morning, joining former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former first lady Michelle Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

President Biden then went to Shanksville, Pennsylvania at the Flight 93 National Memorial where Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George W. Bush delivered remarks, joining them for a wreath-laying ceremony before visiting a local fire department.

At the top of the morning to follow an annual tradition at the Pentagon, an American flag was unfurled over the site of impact at sunrise in order to honor those who lost their life 20 years prior when Flight 77 struck.

In the afternoon, NBC News reported that the president participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon but did not deliver any official remarks.

At each of the sites of the attacks and in neighboring communities, the families of the 2,977 people whose lives were lost were able to mourn their loss alongside the country on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Here are 25 powerful photos from the 20th anniversary of 9/11:

1. An embrace of shared loss

Melinda Moran and Haydee Lillo embrace after finding out they lost people who knew each other, next to the North Reflecting Pool during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.Mike Segar / Pool / Getty Images

2. An American flag is draped

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at sunrise on the morning of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

3. Wall of Names

A National Park Service ranger stands in front of the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.Gene J. Puskar / AP

4. Former presidents and first ladies

Former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, among others.Chip Somodevilla / AP

5. Jennie Nicole Gonzalez

A family member of Jennie Nicole Gonzalez attends the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony in New York City.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

6. Massachusetts firefighters

Firefighters from Massachusetts gather with others outside the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.Matt Rourke / AP

7. A couple mourns together

A couple gathers with others outside the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.Matt Rourke / AP

8. Roses

Roses are placed at the name of Frank Spinelli during the ceremony in New York City.Anthony Behar / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

9. Tears of heartache

A family member grieves at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum.Pool / Getty Images

10. Paying tribute

People stand outside of the Pentagon as they pay tribute.Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

11. Ruben "Dave" Corerra

A fireman holds up the image of a 9/11 victim as people attend the ceremony in New York City.Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

12. Four sisters

Four sisters make a charcoal imprint of the name of their cousin Richard Avery Aronow at the memorial in New York City.Pool / Getty Images

13. Holding hands

Former U.S. President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush hold hands as they attend a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

14. A women runs

A woman runs at sunrise at the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on September 11, 2021.Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images

15. A trumpet player

A man plays a trumpet during the ceremony in New York City.Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

16. Dorothy Morgan

Portrait of Nykiah Morgan in her Westbury, New York home holding a photo of her mother Dorothy Morgan who perished in the September 11, 2001 attack on the the World Trade Center.Newsday LLC / Newsday via Getty Images

17. Times Square

A displays show a message during the commemoration of 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Times Square.Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

18. I'll see you in my dreams

Bruce Springsteen performs during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Sept. 11, 2021 in New York City.CHIP SOMODEVILLA / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

19. A celebration of life

People gather in lower Manhattan near Ground Zero as the city commemorates the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.Spencer Platt / Getty Images

20. The Pentagon

U.S. service members attend the Pentagon 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial on September 11, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia.Win McNamee / Getty Images

21. Generations

Priscella Davis, daughter of fallen Port Authority Police Officer Clinton Davis Sr., holds her son Jaxson, 4, as they view his name during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony.Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

22. Holding them close

Family members and loved ones of victims attend the ceremony in New York City.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

23. A daughter remembers

Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali during the ceremony in New York City.Craig Ruttle / Pool / Getty Images

24. Mourners hug

Mourners hug while visiting the September 11 Memorial at Ground Zero in New York City.China News Service / China News Service via Getty Ima

25. We will never forget

Manuel DaMota wears a shirt that reads "We Will Never Forget 9.11.01-9.11.21" as he embraces his mother Barbara near the memorial in New York City.Anthony Behar / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

