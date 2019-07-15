Authorities found what they believed to be the body of an actor known for his appearances on TV sitcoms like "Seinfeld" and "Alice" in a remote part of Oregon over the weekend.

Charles Levin, who played a high-strung mohel on a memorable episode of "Seinfeld," was reported missing from his home in Grants Pass by his son last week, according to police.

Searchers believed they found the body of missing actor Charles Levin in a remote region of southern Oregon on Saturday. Grants Pass Department of Public Safety

Searchers found the 70-year-old actor's car on Saturday night on a remote road with his dog, a pug named Boo Boo Bear, dead inside, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

A search and rescue team found what they believed to be Levin's remains in a "steep and rugged" area several hours later, the public safety department said.

A medical examiner would provide a final identification, but "there is a high probability that the remains are those of Charles Levin," the statement said.

It was not immediately clear how the actor died.

Levin had been reported missing on Monday, July 8, when his son told police that he had not heard from his father in several days, according to local NBC affiliate KOBI.

He was in the process of moving homes when he was reported missing, the station said.

Levin appeared in several TV shows from the 1970s to the 1990s, including “Hill Street Blues," "NYPD Blue," “Law & Order” and "The Golden Girls."

On "Seinfeld," Levin played an irritable mohel in the episode "The Bris," which aired in 1993. Other credits included the Woody Allen film "Annie Hall."