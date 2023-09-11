Remains of two victims from 9/11 identified 22 years after attacks, authorities say

Two victims who died in the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11 have been identified more than two decades after they died in the terrorist attacks, New York City officials said on Friday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the victims as a man and a woman, the office said in a press release on Friday. Their names are being withheld at the request of their families, according to the medical examiner's office.

“More than 20 years after the disaster, these two new identifications continue to fulfill a solemn pledge that OCME made to return the remains of World Trade Center victims to their loved ones,” said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham said in a statement.

“Faced with the largest and most complex forensic investigation in the history of our country, we stand undaunted in our mission to use the latest advances in science to serve this promise.”

The medical examiner's office said the identification of the man was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2001, and that the identification of the woman was confirmed through the testing of remains found in 2001, 2006 and 2013.

They are the 1,648th and 1,649th victims whose remains have been identified since 2001, according to the office. The man and the woman are the first new identifications since September 2021.

The remains of 1,104 victims, or about 40% of the 2,753 people who died after terrorists hijacked commercial airlines and crashed them into the Twin Towers have yet to be identified, the city said.

More than 220 others died when a third aircraft crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, and a fourth plane crashed into a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The medical examiner's office said the identifications used current capabilities of the city's DNA laboratory, which include techniques include recently adopted next-generation sequencing technology.

The technology is more sensitive and rapid than conventional DNA techniques, and has been used by the U.S. military to identify remains of missing American servicemembers.

Ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the attacks, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city continues to think of the lives lost and the families who live with the "pain of missing loved ones."

“We hope these new identifications can bring some measure of comfort to the families of these victims, and the ongoing efforts by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner attest to the city’s unwavering commitment to reunite all the World Trade Center victims with their loved ones,” Adams said in a statement.