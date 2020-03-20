What if you could turn quarantining into a weeks-long sleepover with your besties? Well, that's exactly what three delightful grandmothers from the U.K. are doing.

Being dubbed the "Real-life Golden Girls," Doreen Burns, Carol Spark and Dotty Robinson decided they didn't want to be stuck at home alone, so they're planning to spend the next several weeks living together.

"Doreen was talking to me on the phone and I said to her, 'If we all have to go in lockdown, as I call it, for 12 weeks, they'll find me dead with all coloring books on the floor and a notice on saying, 'I have died of loneliness,'" Spark joked in an interview with BBC Breakfast.

🥰🥰Doreen, Carol and Dotty are BACK... more from the trio on #BBCBreakfast tomorrow ⏰

(But don’t worry reporter @JayneMcCubbinTV kept a safe distance from the national sweethearts❣️) pic.twitter.com/9iJy54FFpJ — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 19, 2020

To combat that feeling of isolation, the three, who have been friends for more than 40 years, decided to link up and pass the time drinking wine and enjoying each others' company.

"We look after each other. We eat at each others' homes during the week," Robinson said about their friendship. Burns was quick to follow up with another joke: "We squabble."

What friends don't?!

First, they decided to stay in their own homes for a week to monitor their health and make sure no one was showing any symptoms of the coronavirus. Once they determined they were all "fit and well" it was time to figure out which home they'd be holing up in.

Burns outlined the benefits of each. One has a nice backyard, one has a front room in case they need a little alone time and one has Netflix.

Naturally, the home with Netflix emerged as the winner, and they're planning to catch up on "The Crown."

"I don't know what I would have done without my friends," Spark said. "All of them. Friendship is a wonderful thing."