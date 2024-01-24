Fewer than 10 days before his wedding, Raj Sarathy and his then-fiance had an idea: What if they held their Chicago wedding ceremony at the rat-shaped hole that has captured the attention of the nation?

The hole, located for years on a sidewalk on Chicago's North Side, was thrust into the spotlight after a Jan. 6 post on X went viral, becoming a national sensation both online and drawing literal crowds to the spot.

The Chicago rathole appears to be restored on Jan. 19, 2024, after neighbors requesting anonymity cleaned the impression in a Roscoe Village sidewalk that had been filled in with a concrete-like material. Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service

Sarathy and his now-husband, Tyler — both longtime Chicago residents — had been looking to have their small wedding ceremony in front of a city landmark but the rat hole caught their eye.

"We were looking at The Bean, Pritzker Pavilion, a lot of large iconic places, but you know, I wanted something that was groundbreaking, no pun intended," he says. "What's more groundbreaking than the rat hole?"

Sarathy says he's a "zippy person" similar to the way a "rat is all over the place," so the viral sidewalk immediately spot spoke to him. He broached the idea with his partner, Sarathy says, who was immediately on board.

"I looked him in the eyes, and I was like, 'Hey, let's get married at the rat hole,'" he laughs. "And I could tell from his eyes that he was just quickly on board with it because it's such a neat thing."

Sarathy says when they arrived at the location for what they thought would be an intimate ceremony with a few people, there were already 50 people or so visiting the rat hole.

Their ceremony was about 20 minutes, and his wedding coordinator brought a balloon arch they moved in moments before the ceremony and immediately afterward.

He adds that he knows the neighbors are "frustrated" by the noise and general chaos the rat hole has caused, so they tried to be "as fast and quiet as possible."

Sarathy and his husband stand on the sidewalk above the rat hole. Courtesy Raj Sarathy

The local oddity — which may actually be a squirrel, some have theorized — has been on the sidewalk of the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street for years. After going viral earlier this year, crowds have started showing up to the landmark, leaving makeshift memorials.

Neighbors have started to complain about the additional visitors and their tributes to the late rodent, which many have jokingly nicknamed Chimley.

“I know they’re having fun, and I don’t want to be anyone’s party pooper, but also, get off my stoop,” one resident, who declined to be identified, told NBC News. “This is my house. I’m just trying to have a quiet weekend at home, and this is a residential area.”

Someone even went as far as to try to fill in the hole with cement on Friday morning, NBC Chicago reports, before other neighbors were able to dig out the wet cement to save the animal imprint on Friday morning.

Chicago Alderman Scott Waguespack says the city is still considering removing the slab with the rat hole following threats against concerned residents worried about the attraction’s explosion in popularity.

“I don’t want to, but we are considering it due to concerns of neighbors there,” he said in a message to NBC Chicago. “Looking at options. No timeline.”

As for Sarathy, he says he and Tyler loved their ceremony that paid homage to a viral moment in time.

"It was definitely a very Chicago non-traditional wedding, I wouldn't (trade) it for the world," he tells NBC Chicago. "I think looking back, it's going to be always an iconic moment in my life."