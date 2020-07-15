Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot at Hollywood party

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said she was recovering from being shot over the weekend, contradicting reports that she was cut by glass after a Hollywood party.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, released a statement on her Instagram account Wednesday that said she wanted to set the record straight about her injuries. The rapper claimed she was shot early Sunday morning, a "crime that was ... done with the intention to physically harm me.”

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullet,” she said. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important to me to clarify the details about that traumatic night.”

TMZ originally reported Monday that police arrived at the scene of a Hollywood Hills residence early Sunday, where gunshots were heard before an SUV left the scene. Pete’s foot was seemingly cut by broken glass in the SUV when officers located the vehicle, where a gun was also found, TMZ said.

The website also reported that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was in the SUV and arrested on a gun charge.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News that Lanez was arrested on a charge of having a concealed weapon in a vehicle, but did not have information on Pete’s claims of having been shot.

The Houston-born rapper did not name an alleged attacker in her statement on Wednesday or name any agency investigating the incident. A publicist for Pete declined to comment further to NBC News on Wednesday.

Inmate records show Peterson was released on bond Sunday morning. A representative for Peterson did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.