Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III after deadly Las Vegas crash

The Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III on Tuesday night, hours after police said he was involved in a fatal DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.

Ruggs, 22, will be charged with DUI resulting in death, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said earlier.

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 22, 2020 in Las Vegas. Chris Unger / Getty Images

The athlete was allegedly behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Corvette that slammed into the back of a Toyota Rav4 at 3:39 a.m. The Toyota caught fire, police said.

The Corvette had been traveling at a high rate of speed, police said in a statement.

The driver of the Toyota was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The woman who died was not identified in the police statement, pending notification of next of kin.

Ruggs "remained on scene and showed signs of impairment," police said Tuesday.

He was in his second year out of Alabama. In 20 games of his young NFL career with the Raiders, Ruggs had caught 50 passes for 921 yards and four touchdowns.

Ruggs' lawyers, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, in an earlier statement, asked the public to withhold judgment.

"On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered," the attorneys said Tuesday.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.