Raid on Trump attorney's office points to 'smoking gun evidence,' expert says

The day after FBI raids on the office and home of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney, Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes NBC News investigations reporter Tom Winter, former assistant U.S. attorney Daniel Goldman and former assistant U.S. attorney Miriam Rocah to discuss the implications. “This is an extraordinary step,” Winter says.
