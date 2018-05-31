The queen has a never-before-seen photo of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Queen Elizabeth II is like any grandmother proudly displaying framed pictures of her grandson and his wife in her living room.

The difference is that she has a never-before-seen picture of one of the most photographed couples in the world.

A never-before-seen photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen on the table in the background as Queen Elizabeth II hosts the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom on Wednesday. Getty Images

Eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that a picture of the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat on a table in her living room in a photo of the queen hosting Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The picture shows a smiling Prince Harry, 33, in a blue suit and the former Meghan Markle, 36, beaming in a dress.

An unreleased photo from the couple's engagement photo shoot? The queen appears to have been given a special copy! Getty Images

It's unclear when and where the photo was taken, but it looks awfully similar to the engagement photo taken of his older brother, Prince William, with the Duchess of Cambridge ahead of their 2011 wedding.

No doubt this engagement photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is also framed somewhere in Buckingham Palace. AFP/ Getty Images

Between their official royal wedding photos and the thousands more taken at their public events, it's rare to have an unseen photo of the latest couple, but of course the Queen is going to get some keepsakes of her own.