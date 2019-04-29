Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 29, 2019, 8:11 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Queen Elizabeth II bestowed a special honor on Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as the former Kate Middleton celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince William on Monday.

The queen has made the duchess a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order for her "services to the sovereign," Buckingham Palace announced.

Queen Elizabeth has given the Duchess of Cambridge a special honor on the duchess' eighth wedding anniversary. Paul Grover / AFP - Getty Images

The award, which was personally selected by the queen, is the equivalent to being made a knight. The Royal Victorian Order was established in 1896 by Queen Victoria.

Kate reportedly will be officially honored at this year's service for the order on May 3 at Windsor Castle.

Her new honor also comes with a visible distinction, as those who receive it wear a blue sash at formal events in acknowledgement of their appointment. Kate will wear the sash in addition to the yellow badge signifying the Royal Family Order that she wore in October at an event in Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge will be adding a blue sash to her yellow badge after the latest honor bestowed by Queen Elizabeth. WPA Pool / Getty Images

The queen's decision to bestow the honor appears to be her special way of marking Kate's wedding anniversary. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also received the same honor in 2012 on her seventh wedding anniversary.

Kate joins others who have been appointed to the Royal Victorian Order like her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Princess Alexandra and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The duchess, 37, and the queen, 92, have often been seen in public enjoying each other's company. Last month they made a rare joint appearance when they visited a new facility at King's College London.

The honor bestowed by the queen comes as Kate and Prince William celebrate a special day, as it's been eight years since their fairy-tale wedding.

Kate hearkened back to that magical day earlier this month when she wore the earrings from her wedding to Easter services at St. George's Chapel.

The couple now have three children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, who celebrated his first birthday last week. In a tribute to the queen, Princess Charlotte's middle name is Elizabeth.

The duchess will also soon become an aunt again. Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is set to give birth any day now.