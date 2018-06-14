The monarch and the newly-minted royal traveled to Cheshire, in northwest England, and they were all smiles from the moment they departed the train.

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Runcorn, Cheshire, England. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Fashion-wise, the duo gave flashback feels from the recent royal wedding, with the queen dressed in a lime green coat over a floral frock and a matching hat.

The official wedding photo for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Alexi Lubomirski / PA Images via AP

And while Duchess Meghan wasn't wearing a white gown this time, she was wearing another sleek and stylish Givenchy dress — in off-white.

Like her majesty, the duchess accessorized her look with black shoes and handbag.

Queen Elizabeth II stands and laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Of course, their outing wasn't just about first-time fun and fashions. They had work to do.

The royal agenda included the official opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge, a visit to the Chester Storyhouse, a stop by the town hall and more.

Queen Elizabeth II waves as she arrives with the Duchess of Sussex for their visit to the Storyhouse on June 14, 2018 in Chester, England. WPA Pool / Getty Images

An engagement like this is nothing new for Queen Elizabeth, who's been on the job for 66 years, but with just a month under her belt, the Duchess of Sussex is still learning the ropes from the senior royal.

However, if she felt any nervousness, it didn't show — well, with the exception of some momentary car confusion. (Note: When in doubt about who steps into the automobile first, the queen makes the call. In this case, she told Prince Harry's bride to "go first.")

Otherwise, the duchess looked completely at ease with her in-law.

Queen Elizabeth II sits with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

But the queen seems to have that effect on people. Just take a look at this flashback photo from an early outing with the Duchess of Cambridge back in 2012.

Queen Elizabeth loves to have a laugh, as seen in this 2012 photo with the Duchess of Cambridge. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Despite those toothy grins, it wasn't all laughs Thursday.

While making the rounds in Cheshire, the pair paused for a moment of silence and respect in honor of those who died in the Grenfell Tower tragedy one year earlier.

All said, Duchess Meghan's first outing with the queen looked to be another royal success.