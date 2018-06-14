Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Queen and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have jolly time on 1st joint engagement

The former Meghan Markle had a big day as she conducted her first royal engagement without Prince Harry!
by Ree Hines / / Source: TODAY
The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II
In a royal first for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, she set out for a royal engagement with the Queen.Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

She's gone on meet-and-greets with Prince Harry, rubbed royal elbows at a garden party and even stood alongside the whole family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, but on Thursday morning, the Duchess of Sussex took part in a truly special occasion.

The former Meghan Markle stepped out for a joint engagement with Queen Elizabeth II for the very first time — and from the looks of it, it was a jolly old affair.

Meghan Markle travels with queen aboard royal train

Jun.14.201802:24

The monarch and the newly-minted royal traveled to Cheshire, in northwest England, and they were all smiles from the moment they departed the train.

The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II is greeted with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Runcorn, Cheshire, England.WPA Pool / Getty Images

Fashion-wise, the duo gave flashback feels from the recent royal wedding, with the queen dressed in a lime green coat over a floral frock and a matching hat.

Royal wedding
The official wedding photo for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Alexi Lubomirski / PA Images via AP

And while Duchess Meghan wasn't wearing a white gown this time, she was wearing another sleek and stylish Givenchy dress — in off-white.

Like her majesty, the duchess accessorized her look with black shoes and handbag.

The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II stands and laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England.Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Of course, their outing wasn't just about first-time fun and fashions. They had work to do.

The royal agenda included the official opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge, a visit to the Chester Storyhouse, a stop by the town hall and more.

The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II waves as she arrives with the Duchess of Sussex for their visit to the Storyhouse on June 14, 2018 in Chester, England. WPA Pool / Getty Images

An engagement like this is nothing new for Queen Elizabeth, who's been on the job for 66 years, but with just a month under her belt, the Duchess of Sussex is still learning the ropes from the senior royal.

However, if she felt any nervousness, it didn't show — well, with the exception of some momentary car confusion. (Note: When in doubt about who steps into the automobile first, the queen makes the call. In this case, she told Prince Harry's bride to "go first.")

Otherwise, the duchess looked completely at ease with her in-law.

The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II sits with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England.Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

But the queen seems to have that effect on people. Just take a look at this flashback photo from an early outing with the Duchess of Cambridge back in 2012.

Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The East Midlands
Queen Elizabeth loves to have a laugh, as seen in this 2012 photo with the Duchess of Cambridge.WPA Pool / Getty Images

Despite those toothy grins, it wasn't all laughs Thursday.

While making the rounds in Cheshire, the pair paused for a moment of silence and respect in honor of those who died in the Grenfell Tower tragedy one year earlier.

All said, Duchess Meghan's first outing with the queen looked to be another royal success.

Meghan Markle appears with royal family for queen's 92nd birthday

Jun.11.201803:20

